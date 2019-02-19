State police probe fatal shooting of dog; motive not known

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — State police are probing the death of a dog that was fatally shot at a home in western Pennsylvania.

The dog, a German Shepherd Husky mix, was apparently shot sometime between 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday in Butler.

Troopers say the dog's owner found the animal underneath her car after he broke free from his tether and ran off. She then took the dog to a veterinarian, who discovered it had been shot.

The dog later died from its wound. The owner's name has not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.