State police investigate fatal shooting at Deming home

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police are overseeing the investigation of a fatal shooting at a gathering inside a Deming residence.

Lt. Elizabeth Armijo says the shooting took place Saturday night at a home where multiple people were gathered.

Investigators say 27-year-old Eduardo Pena and several others tried to rob the people at the home at gunpoint.

An altercation followed and one of the home's occupants shot Pena.

Deming police responded to the scene and had Pena and a woman was also shot taken to a hospital.

Pena died from his injuries. The woman, who was with Pena, remained in critical condition Monday.

Deming police requested state police investigate the scene.

So far, no charges have been filed.