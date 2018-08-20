State officials: Recreational marijuana effort falls short

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials say an effort to place recreational marijuana on Oklahoma's general election ballot in November has fallen more than 20,000 signatures short.

Secretary of State James Williamson announced Monday that a count by his office determined supporters of the initiative gathered nearly 103,000 signatures for State Question 797 . The group needed more than 123,000 signatures to qualify the proposed constitutional amendment for a public vote.

Supporters wanted to amend the constitution to allow adults over the age of 21 to legally use marijuana.

Williamson's office sent a report on its findings to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, which will review the information and make a final decision on the group's effort.

Williamson announced last week a separate state question to constitutionally protect medical marijuana also fell short of the signature requirement.