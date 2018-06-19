State lawmaker resigns amid domestic violence charges

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A Democratic party official says a New Jersey state lawmaker accused of domestic violence has resigned due to "health reasons."

Assemblyman Arthur Barclay stepped down Monday, a little more than two weeks after he was arrested. The resignation was announced by Camden County Democratic Party Chairman James Beach, who is also a state senator.

The 36-year-old Barclay didn't respond to requests for comment.

Barclay was arrested in Camden on June 7 for simple assault domestic violence. But further details haven't been released.

Barclay had served in the Assembly since January 2016. He represented the 5th legislative district, which includes parts of Camden and Gloucester counties.

Barclay's successor will be chosen by Democratic party officials in the two counties. That person will serve until a special election is held in November.