State investigators review fatal Grand Forks police shooting

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the fatal shooting of a suspect by Grand Forks police.

The shooting happened Sunday after police responded to a report of a suicidal subject with a gun. Officers encountered two people at the location, one of whom was armed.

The release says two officers fired "in response to a perceived threat."

Once the BCI completes its investigation, it will turn it over to the state attorney's office which will determine whether or not charges will be filed in the shooting.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, as required by department policy.