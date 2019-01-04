State: Woman got food stamps while running $1M business

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pittsburgh-area woman faces criminal charges for allegedly receiving $200,000 in public assistance while operating a business that was paid $1 million from the state Department of Human Services.

Kimberly Coleman, of Cranberry Township, faces three counts of welfare fraud. Each carries a maximum seven-year prison sentence.

The Office of Inspector General says Coleman and her husband leased a property for $8,900 per month during the same time period.

She also allegedly submitted falsified pay stubs to make it look as though her husband worked at a pizza restaurant, in order to continue receiving benefits.

Authorities say Coleman received about $195,000 in fraudulent benefits between 2014 and 2018.

A state spokesman didn't have information on whether Coleman had an attorney. Two phone numbers listed for her were out of service.