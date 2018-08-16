State Police investigating shooting by Otero County deputies

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say they're investigating a deputy-involved shooting that has left one suspect wounded.

The shooting occurred Tuesday evening between Alamogordo and Tularosa as Otero County Sheriff's deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the driver of the stolen car was struck by gunfire in one of his arms.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and later booked into the county jail on several charges.

State Police say information leading up to the shooting remains under investigation along with the number of deputies who shot at the suspect and how many rounds were fired.