State: Hate crimes in California dip in 2018 after 2017 bump

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's attorney general says the number of reported hate crimes and victims decreased last year, although the number of suspects increased.

The annual hate crime report released Tuesday says hate crime events fell 2.5% from 2017, down about two-dozen reports to 1,066 in 2018.

That follows a 17% jump the prior year.

The report notes that the numbers flex each year while remaining relatively rare in a state of nearly 40 million people. Overall, they have dropped about 3% in the last decade.

Anti-Islamic events dropped from 46 in 2017 to 28 last year. But those targeting Jews increased from 104 to 126 last year.

Hate crimes based on race or sexual orientation both fell overall. But crimes against Latinos were up while those against blacks dropped.