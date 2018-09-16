State Fair worker arrested for beating another man with pipe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a carnival worker at the New Mexico State Fair has been arrested on suspicion of assault for beating another employee with a hard plastic pipe.

Witnesses say the two men argued and then fought Friday night on the Midway.

State Police say Terry Farmer allegedly grabbed a PVC pipe from a trailer and ran up behind the other man and hit him with the object multiple times.

The man suffered minor injuries. His name hasn't been released.

Farmer appeared before a judge Saturday and was released on his own recognizance with pretrial supervision.

Albuquerque TV station KRQE reports that Farmer has been employed with the State Fair for 14 years.

___

Information from: KRQE-TV, http://www.krqe.com