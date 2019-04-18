Standoff ends peacefully at Arkansas gas station

OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in northeast Arkansas say an hours-long standoff outside of a gas station has ended peacefully with the arrest of a suspect.

Authorities say a 36-year-old man had fled from Missouri Highway Patrol troopers earlier Wednesday and refused to leave his vehicle, which was parked at a gas station in Osceola, about 145 miles (230 kilometers) northeast of Little Rock.

Memphis, Tennessee, television station WMC reports that officers surrounded the man's vehicle for more than six hours. He was taken into custody at about 4 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities say the man was wanted on a sexual battery charge in DeSoto County, Mississippi.