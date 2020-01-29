St. Louis officer indicted in shooting of suspect

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly shooting an unarmed man several times in the back.

Officer Matthew EerNisse was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in October. KSDK-TV reported that he was indicted Tuesday, meaning the case can now proceed to trial.

EerNisse's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said he believes that EerNisse will be exonerated once all the facts come out.

The shooting happened in August 2018 after an officer spotted a stolen Ford Mustang, prompting a chase. EerNisse joined in.

The pursuit ended when the Mustang driver lost control and ran. A probable cause statement said that EerNisse gave chase and fired from behind as the suspect climbed a boarded-up gate. The man was struck several times but survived.

Investigators said no gun was found on the suspect.