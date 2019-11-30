St. Louis County officials believe jail reforms are working

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — An alarming string of deaths inside St. Louis County’s jail led to a slew of changes, and county leaders believe the changes are paying off.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that it’s been nearly six months since 31-year-old Daniel Stout died from peritonitis, the last of four 2019 deaths at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

County leaders cite personnel moves, disciplinary actions and reforms designed to improve professionalism, accountability and collaboration. Other changes sought to identify and address acute health problems more quickly.

Alcohol poisoning killed 51-year-old Larry Reavis in January. A month later, 29-year-old John M. Shy died from internal bleeding after screaming in pain for hours. Twenty-year-old Lamar Catchings died of a treatable form of leukemia in March after no one sought to diagnose his condition.

