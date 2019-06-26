Sri Lankan leader orders execution of 4 drug convicts

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's president says that he has ordered the execution of four drug offenders in prison who will be hanged soon.

The executions if carried out will end a 43-year moratorium on capital punishment in the Indian Ocean island nation.

President Maithripala Sirisena tells the media Wednesday that he has signed the deaths warrants including the days of their execution and sent them to prison authorities.

Sri Lanka last executed a prisoner in 1976. Currently, 1,299 prisoners are on death row, including 48 convicted of drug offenses.

Drug trafficking is a capital offense in Sri Lanka, which authorities believe is being used by peddlers as a transit hub.

Rights groups, foreign governments and groups including the EU have criticized Sirisena's earlier suggestion to revive death penalty.