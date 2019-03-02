Squabble over sale of Montana mansion owned by Wyoming firm

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Wyoming company is asking a Montana judge to clear the way for the sale of a roughly $11 million unoccupied mansion.

The Billings Gazette reports that Randy Nelson represents Three Blind Mice, which is seeking to sell the property in Billings.

Nelson says the empty 26,000-square foot (2,415-square meter) castle costs $3,000 a month just to heat.

He told Yellowstone County District Court Judge Rod Souza that his clients are losing $100,000 a month as a result of former coal executive Larry Price Jr.'s failure to repay a $7.5 million loan.

Price is a former vice president with Signal Peak Energy. He has pleaded guilty to federal charges of wire fraud, money laundering and lying to federal investigators, after he staged his own abduction in Virginia last spring.

