Springfield man sentenced for sixth bank robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 18 year in prison for his sixth bank robbery.

The U.S. attorney's office says 42-year-old Anthony Carlton Dunlap, of Springfield, was sentenced Friday for one count of bank robbery and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records say Dunlap stole nearly $4,000 in January from a Bank of America in Springfield after handing a teller a note that said, "stay calm." The teller believed Dunlap was armed because of the way he looked toward his hand, which was in his coat pocket.

Dunlap was found with the same amount of cash that had been stolen from the bank and a loaded pistol. He told authorities he robbed the bank to get money to buy heroin.