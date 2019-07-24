Sports authority worker accused of stealing from ex-employer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A western Pennsylvania sports authority official has been charged with stealing more than $300,000 from an accounting firm for which she previously worked.

The Tribune-Review reports that 43-year-old Sharon Mink, employed since February 2017 as controller for the Sports and Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, is charged with nine counts of forgery as well as theft and receiving stolen property.

Allegheny County prosecutors allege that she embezzled more than $319,000 from Forest Hills-based Research Underwriters and used the money for cruises, airline tickets and merchandise from Louis Vuitton, Coach, Gucci and Tiffany.

Defense attorney Phil DiLucente said his client has been suspended from the authority without pay. He said it would be premature to comment but added that "I can tell you she is perplexed by these charges."

