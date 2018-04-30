Spearfish woman sentenced for role in local drug trade

SPEARFISH, S.D. (AP) — A woman who authorities say was a big player in the illegal drug trade in Spearfish has been sentenced to serve five years in prison.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Terry Geib sold methamphetamine to many others and also allowed her apartment to be used for dozens of additional drug deals. Her arrest stemmed from an investigation into drugs that contributed to the deaths of two people.

Lawrence County Deputy State's Attorney Brenda Harvey says Geib's "involvement in the drug world was very prevalent." Defense attorney Kari Nordstrom disputed that.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that Geib also was ordered to pay more than $2,700 in court costs and fees.

