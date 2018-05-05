Southwest Missouri officials trying to ID human remains

JENKINS, Mo. (AP) — Sheriff's investigators in southwest Missouri are investigating after human skeletal remains were found in a rural area, and they're asking for the public's help.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the remains were found March 26 by a landowner. The remains were found near Jenkins, about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) southwest of Springfield.

The Barry County Sheriff's Office has posted photos on its Facebook page of jewelry found with the body in hopes that someone might recognize it.

The items include a bracelet, two rings and a rubber NEFF-brand watchband.

A forensic dentist says it appears the person was an adult, but investigators have not yet determined if the remains are that of a man or woman.

Detective Doug Henry says the circumstances of the person's death are considered suspicious.

