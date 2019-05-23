Southern Michigan man arrested after body found in home

STURGIS, Mich. (AP) — Police say a southern Michigan man has been arrested after they found the body of a woman in his apartment.

The Sturgis Police Department says a 35-year-old Sturgis man is being charged with open murder, dismemberment of a corpse and failure to report a death after being arrested Wednesday night.

Police say they received an anonymous tip the man was storing a woman's body inside his apartment.

Police say the victim had not been previously reported missing. The victim's name was withheld pending notification of relatives.