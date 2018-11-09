Southern California city mourns in wake of bar massacre

People place flowers near the scene of a mass shooting Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., after a gunman opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, killing multiple people including a responding sheriff's sergeant. less People place flowers near the scene of a mass shooting Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., after a gunman opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, killing multiple people ... more Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP

Mourners embrace outside of the Thousand Oaks Teen Center on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, where relatives and friends gathered in the aftermath of the Wednesday night mass shooting, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Multiple people were shot and killed late Wednesday by a gunman who opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill, which was holding a weekly country music dance night for college students. less Mourners embrace outside of the Thousand Oaks Teen Center on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, where relatives and friends gathered in the aftermath of the Wednesday night mass shooting, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Multiple ... more Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP

Grieving people are led into the Thousand Oaks Teen Center where families have gathered after a deadly shooting at a bar, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Multiple people were shot and killed late Wednesday by a gunman who opened fire at the Borderline Bar & Grill, which was holding a weekly country music dance night for college students. less Grieving people are led into the Thousand Oaks Teen Center where families have gathered after a deadly shooting at a bar, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Multiple people were shot and killed ... more Photo: Richard Vogel, AP

Firefighters salute from an overpass as a motorcade with the body of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus goes by Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Newbury Park, Calif. Helus was fatally shot while responding to a mass shooting at a country music bar in Southern California. less Firefighters salute from an overpass as a motorcade with the body of Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus goes by Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Newbury Park, Calif. Helus was fatally shot while responding to a ... more Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP

A picture of Noel Sparks is seen during a candlelight vigil in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A gunman opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, killing multiple people. A picture of Noel Sparks is seen during a candlelight vigil in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A gunman opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, killing multiple people. Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP

People gather to pray for the victims of the mass shooting during a candlelight vigil in Thousand Oaks , Calif., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A gunman opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, killing multiple people. less People gather to pray for the victims of the mass shooting during a candlelight vigil in Thousand Oaks , Calif., Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018. A gunman opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, ... more Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP

People gather outside the Rivalry Roasters coffee shop for a vigil for Sean Adler Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Simi Valley, Calif. Adler was killed in Wednesday night's shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, Calif. less People gather outside the Rivalry Roasters coffee shop for a vigil for Sean Adler Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Simi Valley, Calif. Adler was killed in Wednesday night's shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in ... more Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP

Sheriff's deputies speak to potential witnesses as they stand near the scene of a mass shooting Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where a gunman opened fire Wednesday night inside a country dance bar crowded with hundreds of people on "college night," killing at least 12 people, including a sherif's deputy who rushed to the scene. Ventura County sheriff's spokesman says the gunman is dead inside the bar. less Sheriff's deputies speak to potential witnesses as they stand near the scene of a mass shooting Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where a gunman opened fire Wednesday night inside a country ... more Photo: Mark J. Terrill, AP

Standing at the microphones, from left to right, Paul Delacourt, assistant director for the FBI Los Angeles, and U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley look on as Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian speaks to the media, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Multiple people were fatally shot late Wednesday by the gunman who opened fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill, which was holding a weekly country music dance night for college students. less Standing at the microphones, from left to right, Paul Delacourt, assistant director for the FBI Los Angeles, and U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley look on as Ventura County Sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian speaks to the ... more Photo: Richard Vogel, AP















Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Southern California city mourns in wake of bar massacre 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — One of the safest cities in America is struggling to cope with the trauma of a mass shooting while authorities are trying to figure out what sent a Marine veteran on a bloody rampage in Southern California.

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night at a vigil to remember the dozen people shot down by 28-year-old Ian Long one night earlier at the packed Borderline Bar & Grill. Long apparently took his own life as police converged on the Thousand Oaks nightspot.

Terrified patrons hurled barstools through windows to escape or threw their bodies protectively on top of friends as shots erupted.

Ventura County sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus was shot as he entered the bar.

The dead also included a man who had survived last year's massacre in Las Vegas.