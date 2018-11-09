  • People place flowers near the scene of a mass shooting Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, Calif., after a gunman opened fire Wednesday evening inside a country music bar, killing multiple people including a responding sheriff's sergeant. Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP / Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — One of the safest cities in America is struggling to cope with the trauma of a mass shooting while authorities are trying to figure out what sent a Marine veteran on a bloody rampage in Southern California.

Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night at a vigil to remember the dozen people shot down by 28-year-old Ian Long one night earlier at the packed Borderline Bar & Grill. Long apparently took his own life as police converged on the Thousand Oaks nightspot.

Terrified patrons hurled barstools through windows to escape or threw their bodies protectively on top of friends as shots erupted.

Ventura County sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus was shot as he entered the bar.

The dead also included a man who had survived last year's massacre in Las Vegas.