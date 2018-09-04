South Sudan accused of killings, torture, squalor in jails

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — Amnesty International says hundreds of people detained in South Sudan have faced abusive treatment, torture and even death at the hands of authorities since the country's civil war began in late 2013.

According to the Amnesty report, at least 20 people died in detention between 2014 and 2016 and four died last year because of harsh conditions and inadequate medical care.

It said hundreds of people have been subject to prolonged and arbitrary detention without charge by the country's National Security Service and Military Intelligence Directorate. The report, based on interviews with victims and witnesses, said suspected supporters of the armed opposition are increasingly targeted.

South Sudan's government called the new Amnesty report "rubbish" and based on inaccurate information from social media.