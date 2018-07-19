2 South St. Paul officers hurt in group home confrontation









Photo: Richard Tsong-Taatarii, AP
Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting between a suspect and a South St. Paul police officer in South St. Paul, Minn., Thursday, July 19, 2018. Authorities say a South St. Paul officer has been shot and wounded. South St. Paul issued a statement Thursday afternoon which says the officer is currently at the hospital being treated. It says the suspect has been taken into custody and is not injured. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities now say two South St. Paul police officers were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a group home resident.

While authorities initially said one officer was wounded, South St. Paul Police Chief William Messerich and Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie said at a news conference later Thursday that two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Messerich says the officers went to the group home on a report of a missing resident, who then turned up and opened fire with a shotgun. He says the officers returned fire but did not hit the suspect, who dropped the gun and was arrested.

Leslie says one officer was in stable condition with a shoulder injury. The other was hit in the leg but did not need hospitalization.

The suspect is being held on suspicion of attempted murder.