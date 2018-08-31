South Pasadena police shoot, kill woman brandishing BB gun

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — South Pasadena police have killed a woman they say pointed a BB gun at them.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in the small Los Angeles suburb.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says police went to an apartment to check on a 49-year-old woman with a possible medical condition.

Authorities say she was having seizures and also appeared to have mental health problems.

Paramedics and a mental health clinician were called.

The Sheriff's Department says authorities talked to the woman for more than 90 minutes, offering her medical care but she was uncooperative.

Officers said the woman finally got what appeared to be a handgun and was shot when she pointed it at them.

It turned out to be a BB gun.

The shooting is under investigation.