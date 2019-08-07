South Dakota rape case tests police seizure of placenta

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Supreme Court will be asked to decide whether police investigating a possible statutory rape need a warrant to seize a placenta discarded after an abortion.

The Rapid City Journal reports that a Rapid City girl mentioned while getting an abortion in Denver in May 2018 that she had been 15 when she became pregnant by her 25-year-old boyfriend. South Dakota's age of consent is 16.

The clinic told Denver police, who turned over a placenta sample to a Rapid City detective.

DNA testing showed that the boyfriend, Nathan Hankins, couldn't be excluded as the father. He was charged in September with fourth-degree rape.

A judge last week rejected a defense motion to throw out the placenta evidence. The defense is appealing to South Dakota's high court.

