South Carolinians fatally shot by police in eastern Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say two South Carolina residents were fatally shot by police in eastern Arkansas.

A state police news release on Saturday says the state crime lab has identified the two as 32-year-old Megan Brooke Rivera and 30-year-old De'Angelo Jamar Brown, both of Lancaster, South Carolina.

Police say the two were shot Wednesday night in West Memphis , about 125 miles (201 kilometers) east of Little Rock.

West Memphis police have said officers tried to stop the vehicle the two were in, but they refused to stop and ultimately rammed several patrol cars and were shot when they struck an officer with their vehicle.

The officer was treated and released at a hospital.

State police are investigating the shooting and say a report will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney.