South Carolina school principal pleads to last sex charge

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A former assistant principal at a South Carolina high school accused of having a sexual relationship with a student has pleaded guilty to the remaining charge against her.

The State newspaper reported that court records show Dawn Proffitt Diimmler pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment in Lexington County last month. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail or a $200 fine.

Diimmler was assistant principal at Airport High School in West Columbia when she was arrested and charged with having a sexual relationship with 19-year-old student.

Diimmler pleaded guilty to similar charges in Richland County last month and received the same sentence.

Police in Columbia and Cayce charged her last February after police and the school district investigated an "unprofessional relationship between her and the student in 2017.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com