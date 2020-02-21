South Carolina prison guard sentenced in inmate stabbing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina Corrections officer convicted of stabbing an inmate with a homemade knife was sentenced to seven years in prison on Thursday.

Jarrell Boyan, 29, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit murder in August for stabbing Kenya Spry multiple times with a knife the inmate had made, The State reported.

Boyan told federal judge Michelle Childs at the hearing that he had “blacked out” during the confrontation in 2016 and unintentionally grabbed the weapon from his pocket instead of a pair of handcuffs, according to the newspaper.

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Alyssa Richardson disputed his explanation and pointed to video evidence that showed him take the knife from the inmate and put it down the hall in a safe room. Boyan had to go back into room, retrieve the knife, then stab Spry, Richardson said.

Boyan’s lawyer countered that Spry had a lengthy disciplinary record, including harassing and attacking prison guards. A former Corrections warden called as a witness told the judge Spry was “the most violent and destructive inmate" he'd seen in 40 years.

Boyan was fired after the attack. Spry underwent multiple surgeries for his injuries.