South Carolina man pleads not guilty to kidnapping in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A South Carolina man accused of raping and beating a woman on a trip to Maine has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping.

The woman told investigators that Dustin Beach, of Green Pond, South Carolina, smashed her cellphone, raped her repeatedly, and beat her with a cane, a hammer and fists.

The Sun Journal reported that Beach entered his plea Tuesday in federal court. His lawyer waived a bail hearing.

Lewiston police were dispatched early on July 25 to a motel for a report of a woman who'd been assaulted. Court documents indicate Beach told authorities that the woman traveled with him voluntarily.

Federal investigators said Beach faces similar charges in South Carolina where he is accused of assaulting a girlfriend with a bull whip, a stick, a shotgun and a pistol in February.

___

Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com