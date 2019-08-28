South Carolina man found guilty of fatally stabbing student

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man was found guilty of murder in the 2014 stabbing of a high school student after a rival basketball game.

News outlets report Kierin Dennis was sentenced to 30 years in prison Tuesday after a jury found him guilty of killing 17-year-old Da'Von Capers. Dennis will receive time served for spending five years on house arrest.

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said tension from a high school basketball game led to an altercation at a Lexington Cookout.

Dennis says he stabbed Capers out of self-defense. Dennis' attorney Todd Rutherford says he'll likely appeal the decision. He says the judge allegedly failed to tell jurors to consider a "stand your ground" defense.

That defense was used in Dennis' first trial in 2016, which ended with a hung jury.