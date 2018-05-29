South Carolina man found dead, home burglarized

WAGENER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has been found dead under a tarp in his yard and officials say it appears his home had been burglarized.

The Aiken County sheriff's office and coroner's offices are investigating the death of 76-year-old Kenneth Goodwin.

Coroner Tim Carlton said in a news release that it appeared Goodwin's home had been burglarized and several items were missing. Carlton says an autopsy determined Goodwin was beaten in the head and body and was dead several days before his body was found Monday at his Wagener home.

Sheriff's Capt. Eric Abdullah says Goodwin's pickup truck is missing and his body was found outside under a tarp by a friend who came by to check on him.

No arrests have been made.