South Carolina man faces 3 charges of animal cruelty

GASTON, S.C. (AP) — A man is facing several animal cruelty charges after more than a dozen malnourished animals were found on his property in South Carolina.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release that 55-year-old Carl Kelly of Gaston has been charged with three counts of mistreating animals and a drug possession charge.

Koon said a tip led officers to a home where the found two horses in poor health who were tied to stakes in the ground with short lead ropes.

Deputies also found 13 doges, a rabbit and a goat who had little or no access to food, water or shelter.

It was not known if Kelly has an attorney.

The sheriff's office is caring for the horses, goat and rabbit. Lexington County Animal Services has the dogs.