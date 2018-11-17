South Alabama cools Chattanooga, wins tourney opener 73-54

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Josh Ajayi scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and South Alabama held Chattanooga to under 30 percent shooting from the field as the Jaguars rolled to a 73-54 victory in a first-round game in their own tournament Friday night.

For South Alabama the game marked the first time this season the Jaguars or their opponent has not scored 100 point or more. The Jaguars fell at Auburn, 101-58 in their opener and beat Huntingdon 106-76.

Herb McGee and Jordan Andrews each hit 3-pointers and Ajayi threw down a dunk as South Alabama capped a 37-22 first-half advantage.

McGee hit for 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Chattanooga was just 17 of 57 from the field (29.8 percent) and was just 1 of 16 from beyond the 3-point arc. Kevin Easley led the Mocs (2-2) with 19 points on 7 of 12 shooting.