Son shoots dad in Mississippi while firing at someone else

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say are investigating a shooting in Mississippi where a father was shot by his son who was shooting at someone else after a fight.

Jackson Police said the wounded man came to the hospital in a private vehicle around 10 a.m. Sunday and is in critical condition.

Investigators say the wounded man's son told them there was a domestic altercation in a Jackson home and he fired at someone, but struck his father instead.

The Jackson Police statement didn't release any other details on what led to the shooting.

No charges have been filed as the investigation continues and the names of the shooter or victim were not released.