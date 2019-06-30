Son of Nevada's AG arrested on suspicion of domestic battery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say the son of Nevada's attorney general has been arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of domestic battery.

Jail records show 26-year-old Avery Ford was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday.

It was unclear Sunday if he has a lawyer yet.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal says Ford is facing a first-time, misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

Ford is out of jail after posting a $3,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 28.

His father is Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

A spokeswoman for the AG says Ford's office won't be commenting about the arrest.

