Some push to apply Oklahoma sentencing reform retroactively

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Some Oklahoma lawmakers want to discuss the potential of retroactively applying a 2017 drug sentencing reform law to earlier felony convictions.

A statewide ballot initiative reducing the crime of drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor became law last year. The law is meant to help stabilize and eventually reduce the number of people going to prison, while focusing the state's efforts on addiction treatment and rehabilitation.

The Oklahoman reports that the law doesn't apply retroactively to preceding felony convictions in the drug trade, a point of conflict among criminal justice reformers, district attorneys, lawmakers and incarcerated people.

Republican Rep. Jon Echols says lawmakers should look at retroactive sentencing and enhanced monitoring programs. He says Oklahoma's growing prison population has become a fiscal and humanitarian problem.

