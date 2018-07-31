Snyder leaves Hawkeyes, Wirfs suspended for opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa safety Brandon Snyder is leaving the program as a graduate transfer and lineman Tristan Wirfs will be suspended for the season opener after getting charged with intoxicated driving.

Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz announced both moves on Tuesday.

Snyder spent most of the past two years working his way back onto the field after twice tearing the ACL in his left knee. Snyder returned last season to return an interception 89 yards for a score against Illinois, but he re-injured his knee in the same game.

Snyder was then suspended for last season's Pinstripe Bowl after being charged with drunken driving.

Wirfs, a sophomore who's expected to start at right tackle, was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving a scooter while intoxicated.