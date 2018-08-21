Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say disciplinary action is being taken against two officers after photographs of them sleeping inside a police vehicle spread on social media.

The department denied claims by a mayoral candidate that the officers were exhausted from working overtime shifts ordered by city leaders following recent bursts of gun violence.

Mayoral candidate Ja'Mal Green shared the photographs on Facebook and argued it was a sign of forced overtime leaving officers fatigued.

The department says neither sleeping officer was working overtime and had minimal overtime since July 1.

Chicago officials announced earlier this month that hundreds of extra officers are being deployed to West and South Side neighborhoods where most of the city's shootings have occurred. Some officers are having regular shifts extended, while others will have days off canceled.