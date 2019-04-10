Slain Iowa health official died from 'sharp force injuries'

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators say an Iowa health care administrator found dead in her home died from "sharp force injuries" that were inflicted by an assailant.

Authorities have not made any arrests in the death of JoEllen Browning, the director of operating budgets at University of Iowa Health Care.

Browning, 65, was found dead April 5 in her Iowa City home, where she lived with her husband of 42 years, businessman Roy Browning. The couple has two adult children.

Police have released few details as the investigation continues. They have not said who called 911 to report Browning being unresponsive and have withheld audio of the call.

Fifteen to 20 officers from the Iowa City Police Department and Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating Browning's death, which was ruled a homicide.

Clayton Schuneman, director of the Johnson County Medical Examiner's office, says sharp force injuries are those caused by a sharp object such as a knife. He declined comment on whether the autopsy was able to identify the object used to harm Browning.