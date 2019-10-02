Skeletal remains found buried in desert north of Los Angeles

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating skeletal remains found buried in the high desert.

The Sheriff’s Department says the discovery was reported Tuesday afternoon near the Antelope Valley city of Lancaster.

Deputies responded to the scene east of State Route 14 and found the remains in a shallow grave.

A department statement says the race, sex, age and identity of the victim is unknown.