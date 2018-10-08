https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Sisseton-man-accused-of-firing-at-anglers-near-13289762.php
Sisseton man accused of firing at anglers near his dock
SISSETON, S.D. (AP) — A Sisseton man is accused of firing a rifle shot toward two anglers who were fishing near his boat dock in Marshall County.
The American News reports that 62-year-old Gerald Vrchota is charged with aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a gun in the Sept. 23 incident at Red Iron Lake. No one was hurt.
It wasn't immediately clear if Vrchota had an attorney, and a home telephone listing couldn't be found. He's free on $5,000 bond and due in court Oct. 23.
Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com
