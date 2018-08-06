Sioux Falls repeat offender gets 30 years for child porn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man who previously served time for child exploitation has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes.

The U.S. attorney's office says 33-year-old Jason Jorgenson was caught receiving and distributing child porn from his home, after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped off Homeland Security.

Jorgenson was indicted in May 2017 and pleaded guilty this past April.

Jorgenson had been released from prison in September 2016 after serving a four-year sentence for a child exploitation conviction.