Sioux Falls police seek 2 vehicles in fatal shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police are seeking two vehicles that might be connected to a fatal shooting.

Police say a 37-year-old Sioux Falls man was fatally shot in downtown Sioux Falls shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

No one has been arrested, but the Argus Leader reports police are searching for two vehicles that might be connected to the shooting.

The vehicles are described as a gray sedan and a white SUV. No other information on the vehicles was provided.