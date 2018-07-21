https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Sioux-Falls-police-investigating-casino-robbery-13094475.php
Sioux Falls police investigating casino robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police are investigating an armed robbery of a casino.
The Argus Leader reports police were called to Happy Jacks casino Friday night, after a report of a man threatening an employee with a handgun.
Authorities say the suspect fled on foot from the casino with an unknown amount of cash.
The employee was not injured.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com
