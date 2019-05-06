Sioux Falls police defend decision to use dog during arrest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls police are defending an officer's decision to use a police dog on a man who was suspected of choking his girlfriend.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the man was given many instructions to lie down or risk being bitten by the dog as officers were trying to arrest him on Friday. Clemens tells the Argus Leader that the dog did what it was supposed to do.

A bystander filmed the arrest and video has circulated on Facebook. The video also shows an officer kicking the man.

The video has generated comments both supporting and criticizing the use of force. Clemens says the man wasn't listening to officers' commands and it wasn't clear if he had a weapon. He says an internal investigation will be completed to determine whether use of force was appropriate.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com