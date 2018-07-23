Sioux Falls casino robber sentenced to 20 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A man convicted of robbing a Sioux Falls casino using a pellet gun has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Minnehaha County State's Attorney Office said Monday Michael Lebeaux and two others robbed Happy Jack's casino of $14,000 in cash in February 2017.

Christine Barrett was tried and convicted in the robbery last November. She cooperated with prosecutors against Lebeaux and the other defendant in exchange for a lighter sentencing recommendation. Barrett was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Both Lebeaux and Barrett admitted to using methamphetamine at the time of the robbery.

Meanwhile, Sioux Falls police are investigating another armed robbery at Happy Jacks on Friday. Police say a man armed with a handgun threatened a casino employee and fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.