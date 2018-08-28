Siblings prevalent among the victims of predator priests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Prevalent among the victims in a sweeping grand jury report on child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania are siblings being abused by clergy.

Two sisters, Mary Robb Jackson and Cynthia Carr Gardner, realized after the report came out Aug. 14 that they were both among the victims of the parish priest in their childhood Pittsburgh-area suburb.

The nearly 900-page report cites at least two dozen cases of clergy victimizing siblings out of the scores of abuse cases it documents.

One victim advocate, lawyer Ben Andreozzi, says child sex abuse cases where siblings are victims are more common when the predator is part of an organized religion. That's because the predator ingratiates themselves first to parents and parlays that trust to victimize children.