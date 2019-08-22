Shots fired at Omaha officers serving warrant; no injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say officers serving a search warrant in north-central Omaha had shots fired at them, but no one was injured.

The shooting around 3:30 p.m. Thursday sent two nearby schools into lockdown and prompted a standoff. That standoff was still underway by late Thursday afternoon.

Omaha Deputy Chief Ken Kanger tells KETV that officers were serving a kidnapping warrant from California when several shots were fired at police. Officials say a bomb squad was called and on the scene around 4:15 p.m.

Officials say Roncalli High School and Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School were locked down.

___

Information from: KETV-TV, http://www.ketv.com