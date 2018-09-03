Shoplifting suspect shocked with stun gun, flees on bike

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut are looking for a man they say is suspected of stealing $90 in candy after officers attempt to take him down with a stun gun before he escaped on a ride-sharing bicycle.

West Hartford Police Capt. Michael Perruccio says the suspect stole the candy from the Aldi supermarket on Aug. 31. The Hartford Courant reports the man was found by responding officers nearby riding a LimeBike bicycle, but refused to stop.

An officer tackled the man and used a stun gun, but Perruccio says the suspect "was able to fight through the Taser and ran off again."

Police say the stolen candy was recovered and they are currently seeking the suspect's whereabouts.