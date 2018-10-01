Shooting at St. Louis apartment complex kills 1, wounds 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say one of the three people wounded in a weekend shooting at a St. Louis apartment complex has died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. When police first arrived, they found the first victim conscious and breathing. They were investigating his shooting when they learned that two other victims had shown up at a St. Louis hospital.

Police say the victim who died suffered a chest wound. His name wasn't immediately released. The other victim was struck in the shoulder, and he was expected to survive.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com