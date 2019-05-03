Sheriff's office: Teen inmate held in Oklahoma jail dies

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A teenager held at an Oklahoma jail on a rape charge and found unresponsive last week has died.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says John Leroy Daniel Applegate died Wednesday at a hospital.

A news release says the 16-year-old had been jailed since Feb. 2 after being arrested by police in Choctaw, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City. He faced charges including rape and assault. Applegate was found unconscious in his cell April 23 after an apparent suicide attempt. The release says he was being held alone.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Applegate.

Applegate's death is the second apparent suicide at the jail this year. U.S. Army veteran Krysten Gonzalez died in January . A judge ruled in February the jail can no longer house detainees awaiting mental health treatment.

It's unclear if Applegate was awaiting a mental health evaluation.